Opposition lawmakers join protesters marching from Ijevan to Yerevan

Lawmakers from the opposition Armenia bloc Gegham Nazaryan and Aspram Krpeyan, as well as members of the clergy, have joined a group of people marching from the northern town of Ijevan to the capital Yerevan to protest against the Armenian government, Pastinfo reports.

National Assembly Vice Speaker, member of the ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan said on his Facebook page that similar campaigns will begin from “3 symbolic places” in the near future.

“We will definitely announce the day we are going to join the participants of marchers arriving in the capital from different directions,” Saghatelyan said Monday, April 25.

“Until then, we have work to do in Yerevan. We are meeting today at 18:30 near the Holy Cross Church on Komitas Avenue.”

The leader of the Homeland party Arthur Vanetsyan said, meanwhile, that awareness campaigns will be held in different streets of Yerevan on April 25. His supporters will gather in Freedom Square later in the day to march in the Armenian capital.

On April 17, Vanetsyan, who is a lawmaker from the “I Have Honor” bloc, said he was going on a sit-in and was not going to leave Freedom Square. Veterans of the Second Karabakh War Nver Kirakosyan and Artur Avagyan joined Vanetsyan in downtown Yerevan after going on a hunger strike the previous day.