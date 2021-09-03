Opposition lawmaker taken back to prison By Pashinyan criminal regime from Yerevan hospital despite poor health condition

Lawmaker from opposition “Armenia” faction Armen Charchyan was transferred back to penitentiary institution on Friday despite poor health condition, Charchyan’s lawyer Erik Alexanyan told Panorama.am. Charchyan had been moved to a civilian hospital on August 30 when his health condition deteriorated.

“I was with him an hour ago and preparations were underway to take him back into a penitentiary institution,” Alexanyan said, adding he is unaware about the reason to take him back as the health condition of the professor has not improved.

“I cannot explain the reason for this decision. Mr. Charchyan’s health condition doesn’t allow at present any transfer to a detention center, as the treatment he received at the civilian hospital can’t be offered in a closed institution. Charchyan receives 92 units of insulin daily which he can’t get at the penitentiary institution,” the lawyer said. Alexanyan added that if Charchyan’s health deteriorated further, the penitentiary institution will be responsible for it.

To note, Armen Charchyan, former Director at Izmirlyan Medical Center and lawmaker from the opposition “Armenia” bloc, was arrested by Police in June, before the snap parliamentary elections for allegedly forcing his employees to take part in the elections and vote for the “Armenia” bloc.

On July 21 the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction granted the petition filed by Professor Armen Charchyan’s lawyers about the legality of detention as a preventive measure chosen against him and ruled to release him. On August 23, the Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals upheld an earlier ruling to arrest the opposition deputy.