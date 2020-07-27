Opinion Portland Is Trump’s Testing Ground for Authoritarian Rule

Shane Burley is a journalist based in Portland, Oregon.

Unmarked federal officers, gratuitous partisan violence and unconstitutional detentions: Donald Trump is abducting America’s democracy

As more and more videos have emerged of unbadged, armed troops shoving protesters into unmarked rented vans in Portland, Oregon, and driving away without warning, explanation or transparency, coverage has exploded online. What is going on? Under whose authority?

The American public received belated confirmation that federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers, in Portland under an executive order from President Donald Trump, were responsible. But those officers still consistently refuse to explain their presence, actions or identity.