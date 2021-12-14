Opinion: Nikol Pashinyan will meet all Turkeys Demand just as he has met all Azerbaijan demand he has mastered Capitulation

Nikol Pashinyan will meet all Turkeys Demand just as he has met all Azerbaijan demand

Like Azerbaijan war Pashinyan will invent another false flag operation to justify denying Armenian Genocide Pashinyan fulfilling his Turkish Dream one by one

Turkey, in fact, has already informed the preconditions of the talks on the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations through Moscow, and now Turkish Foreign Minister Chavushoghlu secretly negotiated with Ankara and agreed to settle relations between Armenia and Turkey Special intellectuals will be appointed for, in fact rejecting the offer of the Pashinyan government without preconditions.

Turkey demands:

1 ․ Recognize the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and borders,

2 ․ Renounce territorial claims to the eastern states of Turkey

3 ․ to exclude from the state agenda the demand of the Armenian Diaspora for the recognition of the Armenian Cause, the Genocide, and fair compensation;

4 ․ Stop anti-Turkish propaganda

5 ․ Remove the image of Aghridagh / Ararat from the RA coat of arms.

We all can see and feel the end of Armenia coming not if but

an will invent another false flag operation