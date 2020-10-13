Opinion | ‘I’m Jewish and Armenian. Israeli Weapons Are Killing My People’

Lara Setrakian,

Lara Setrakian is the CEO of News Deeply, published in collaboration with The New Humanitarian. She spent five years as a foreign correspondent covering the Middle East for ABC News and Bloomberg Television.

“I’m not Jewish or Armenian. I’m Jewish and Armenian,” Rachel said.

It’s a heavy weight to carry, with the scars of history on both sides. But these days, in the midst of the war over Nagorno-Karabakh, being Jewish-Armenian is especially tough.

I don’t normally write about Jewish affairs; it’s outside of my coverage area and expertise. But when a Jewish friend came over my home in Yerevan, asking me to write up her voice, I had to say yes. She was in anguish. For all that’s been said about the commercial and military dimensions of this fight, she wanted to add the moral and personal ones.