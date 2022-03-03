Opinion: How did European Countries & Turks go from Individual colonizers & empires to a collective Colony system Called NATO?

By Wally Sarkeesian

European countries and Turks were one-time colonizers, Empires, were eventually defeated and pushed back starting with the United Estate, under George Washington’s leadership.

but that did not last for too long A a few years later they come together set up a new collective Colony system Called NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization on April 4, 1949, so they drag the United Estate into their colony successfully began the colonization of the rest of the world by controlling the natural resources of other countries under the pretense of Democracy, human right and so on…

Ukraine is just another victim of the colonization project.

uranium ores; 2nd place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves;

2nd place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons, or 12% of the world’s reserves);

2nd largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons);

2nd place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves;

3rd place in Europe (13th place in the world) in shale gas reserves (22 trillion cubic meters)

4th in the world by the total value of natural resources;

7th place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons)Ukraine is an important agricultural country:1st in Europe in terms of arable land area;

3rd place in the world by the area of black soil (25% of world’s volume);

1st place in the world in exports of sunflower and sunflower oil;

2nd place in the world in barley production and

4th place in barley exports;

3rd largest producer and

4th largest exporter of corn in the world;

4th largest producer of potatoes in the world;5th largest rye producer in the world;5th place in the world in bee production (75,000 tons);8th place in the world in wheat exports;9th place in the world in the production of chicken eggs;16th place in the world in cheese exports. Ukraine can meet the food needs of 600 million people.