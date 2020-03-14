Opinion #coronavirus destroyed our tyranny, and showed our weakness, our absurdity, our shallowness, and our helplessness.

By Ardashis Shahin,

I think of it as a matter of money, as a debt, as a reservoir, as a matter of life. The world looks like a bubble .. ….. Corona destroyed our tyranny, and showed our weakness, our absurdity, our shallowness, and our helplessness. …….. A small virus has broken the tyranny of man and made a 7,000-year-old human civilization a joke. How much we lied to each other, how much our rich people stole our poor, how we boasted about false titles, and how much we saw that we are the best, smartest and most powerful of all beings .. But today we look like fragile, miserable and compassionate creatures. …… Where are the twenty countries then? Where is the first world? Where are the might of America, Europe, Russia, China and Japan? Where are the universities and research centers? And where are the noble heroes? …… The Prime Minister of Great Britain is asking his citizens to say goodbye to loved ones. And the President of the United States cuts flights with the world, The Prime Minister of Canada quarries himself, Movie stars, Major sports clubs, World Championships, Theaters, cinemas, Festivals, Book fairs, Schools and universities, They all stop moving. Movement is paralyzed at train stations, at airports, at major transport stations, …… Shaking hands is prohibited, kissing is a crime, The crowd booby-trap, The holy places of worship between the Vatican and Mecca close its doors. ….. Doubt, suspicion, fear, and anxiety dominate our senses, so the brain fails to think properly. This was not due to a nuclear war, nor the attack of aliens on our planet. It is because of a small virus .. Virus makes tanks, squadrons, and the latest types of radars … just stupid machines that do not attack, and do not threaten an enemy .. …… The world economy is crippling, And the big exchanges are falling, Oil prices are falling, And the rich hold their breath .. Only the poor are faithful in the caravan, but they are not safe from corona infection, they are threatened just as the rich with this epidemic .. …… Over the past centuries we have fought many wars. We wanted to destroy the other and cut off their offspring forever. Religious wars, Invasions, conspiracies, and violations of the sanctity of human blood .. Struggles and polemics, Two world wars, a cold war, Pressure on weak people, blackmail of poor nations Rivers of blood, armies of orphans, widows, the wounded, the handicapped and the elderly who are homeless, and children who suffer from starvation pain .. All of this is because of a person’s greed, greed, and tendency to oppress the other, and take away what they have … not at the level of states, but even at the level of individuals and groups .. …. Today everything is in the abyss. And every big has become a little, And every strong is weak, and every rich is poor .. If globalization has made the world a village, then corona has made it today a bubble. …..

