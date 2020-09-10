Opening of Armenia’s Consulate General in Iraq’s Erbil in process

The works on opening Armenia’s Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, are in process, Armenian foreign ministry’s spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

“The works on opening Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil are underway. The decision on opening the Consulate was made back in 2017”, she said.

The Consulate General will open in Erbil in coming days.

Shafaq news agency reports Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi during the meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Iraw Hrachya Poladyan highlighted the development of historical and friendly relations between Yerevan and Erbil in the fields of trade, industry and tourism.