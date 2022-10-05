Only in the case of a change of power is it possible to restore relations with Russia and Iran

Dear compatriots,

Dear compatriots,

Taking advantage of the criminal inactivity and beggar politics of the current Armenian authorities, Azerbaijan is encroaching on our country. RA territories are occupied, our sovereignty and the right to life of RA citizens are threatened.

At the same time, we record the complete failure of the authorities of the day, who promised an “era of peace” and fraudulently won votes with that promise, in the fields of foreign policy, army building, and state administration. All this proves Nikol Pashinyan’s illegitimacy.

Nikol Pashinyan’s statements contradicting the RA independence declaration are unacceptable for us.

We positively assess the position reaffirmed at the session of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh regarding the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, that is, the full and non-negotiable recognition of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh and the results of its realization.

We condemn the internal and external policy of the authorities, which finally collapses the fragile security system that still allows the Armenian state to exist.

Hiding under the name of “Reliable Source”, the government of the day is preparing the Armenian people for new, deadly concessions and simultaneously encouraging anti-Russian hysteria, trying to assign the culprits of its failures. And this is in the case when Russian peacekeepers ensure the security of Artsakh and the right to life of Artsakh Armenians, and a Russian military base is located on the Armenian-Turkish border.

Our people have many questions regarding the developments taking place around Armenia and Artsakh at the moment of the behavior of the Russian Federation and the CSTO, but with all this, the policy implemented on behalf of “Havasti Aghbyur” and its propaganda tools to create an anti-Russian atmosphere in Armenia and bring our country into a sharp geopolitical conflict is unacceptable. towards making a stage.

The current government’s adventurous policy of turning Armenia into a coin in the Russia-West conflict can lead to devastating consequences for our country. We are sure that only in the case of a change of power, it is possible to restore strategic-alliance-friendly relations with Russia and Iran, as well as to become a reliable, predictable and respectful partner in relations with the West.

Dear compatriots,

the provisions mentioned in the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia cannot be negotiated.

The territorial integrity and sovereignty of RA are subject to protection by all means. We are in favor of finding rules of coexistence with neighbors and establishing relations, but they should not be at the expense of our safety and dignity. We are against implementing interstate communications with corridor logic.

Real and dignified peace can be ensured only by effective domestic and foreign policies of the state, a professional team, restoration of the army, broad public consolidation and solidarity, and a new negotiator on the part of Armenia.

“Armenia” faction