Only 10 relatives of POW’s met The incompetent, Corrupt Alen Simonyan

To remind, on Wednesday, the families of captured soldiers took to the streets to protest outside the government building and central Baghramyan Avenue over the comments of Alen Simonyan about prisoners of war (POWs). Simonyan came under fire after calling Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan deserters. In a scandalous video recording that emerged online on Tuesday, he can be heard saying that many of them “laid down their arms, ran away and got lost”, ending up in captivity. “Those POWs don’t exist for me anymore,” he said.

At the initiative of the Speaker of the National Assembly, a meeting was held with relatives and family members of missing and captured soldiers on Wednesday. According to the parliament press service, 10 people took part in the meeting with Alen Simonyan, mostly mothers of the soldiers.

According to the reached agreement, no details from the meeting are communicated.