Onik Gasparyan’s lawyer: We are going to file crime report today

The lawyer of recently dismissed chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff Onik Gasparyan, Artur Hovhannisyan, unveiled their intention to file a crime report over the appointment of Artak Davtyan as new General Staff chief.

“We are going to file a crime report today,” the lawyer told 168.am.

His comments came after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a statement Artak Davtyan is considered to have been appointed to the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces by force of law.

“At the same time, we will recognize Artak Davtyan’s appointment as General Staff chief as void of legal relationship and will file a motion to secure the claim in regard to it,” Hovhannisyan said.