Onik Gasparyan The Armenian law enforcement system has become a tool of growing political persecution and a servant of the Prime Minister’s

The Armenian law enforcement system has become a tool of growing political persecution and a servant of the Prime Minister’s arbitrariness, all with the permission of the US and EU ambassadors, in fact, Pashinyan’s deputies in Armenia. The loyalty and blind service with which investigators, prosecutors and police have been serving Pashinyan for four years have no definition or justification. Almost excluding the prospect of a change of government, they probably think that not only will they not answer for directly supporting the Prime Minister, but they will also be encouraged. In this case, it is not about inaction, but, on the contrary, about exceeding official powers.

The ranks of law enforcement agencies are surprisingly strong and invulnerable, in contrast to, for example, the internal political crisis that arose after the announcement of the army last year. At that time, as it is known, Pashinyan tried to arrest Onik Gasparyan and his deputies at all costs, but the investigators and prosecutors were quite reasonable, not initiating criminal cases against the highest officers. In those days, in February-March 2021, the General Staff, in fact, the Armenian army was not completely under Pashinyan’s control, and the officer corps demanded his resignation. And since the army did not obey the Prime Minister, the other law enforcement agencies, seeing this, showed some caution.

The NSS and other law enforcement agencies could not carry out the Prime Minister’s order to change the highest military force that came out against him at any cost, at that time Pashinyan was unspeakably weak, and they did not support the weak leader. For weeks, the Prime Minister could not dismiss the Chief of General Staff, moreover, the Artsakh Defense Army also joined his demand for his resignation. It is clear that those calls were not a demand of one day or one person, and the Armenian army was speaking in the person of dozens of generals. No matter how much Pashinyan issued orders from the platform during the gathering of his supporters, insisted that Gasparyan’s powers were terminated, at first he was unwavering, he did not leave. It was not clear who would dare to arrest the current head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces in his office if he did not resign. It would be logical to assume that the one with the largest army would win in that resistance,

After all, it was not the conflict between the deserter Pashinyan and Colonel-General Gasparyan, but the conflict between the government and the armed forces. The army had stated that as a result of the inefficient management of this government group, the state was collapsing, that is, it had registered the current situation. However, As a result of his short-sighted steps, Onik Gasparyan was eventually removed from office, and almost all the high-ranking military men who joined the statement are now neutralized, moreover, some of them have come to terms with Pashinyan’s rule. As a result, from his role as the head of security, the Ministry of Defense has become another link in satisfying the ambitions of the ruling party elite, which has undermined the same security.

Instead of standing up immediately after the defeat and pointing out the real culprit, the army command preferred to shelter Pashinyan under his roof, but when he decided to speak, he became the victim of the revenge of the leader he had saved. The same fate awaits Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, NSS Director Armen Abazyan, Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan, Chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan and Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee Sasun Khachatryan. All these figures will be sacrificed at the right time as scapegoats who once saved Pashinyan’s skin ․ Onik Gasparyan is a witness.

David Sargsyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/0355c23604bf898edcf0b8e216027952?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»