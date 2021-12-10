One soldier was killed, several injured as a result of the Azerbaijani attack – MoD

On December 10, at around 12:00, the subdivisions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked the Armenian military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

As a result of the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side, the enemy, suffering human losses, was thrown back to the starting positions, the source said, adding the Armenian side suffered casualties, including one killed and several injured. The identity of the killed soldier and information about the health condition of those injured will be communicated further.

As of 14։30, the firefight stopped. The situation remains under the full control of the RA Armed Forces, the ministry added.