One of the most shameful pages in our history has one name – betrayal. Gagik Tsarukyan, RA PM spokesperson Mane Gorgyan responded

One of the most shameful pages in our history has one name – betrayal, PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan stated in an interview with Yerkir Media TV.

“It is one of the most shameful days in our history that what has been achieved during 30 years, the blood shed so much, can be signed and handed over to the people without informing or discussing it with anyone. We all remember that 2 years ago I said that any issue should be discussed in the square, be informed, no one can give an inch of land, he is a traitor to the nation, he should hang in the square.

Based on all this, the war started on September 27, and that the war could be stopped on the 28th and 29th, and the written letter that he had, and he waited until they handed over Shushi and came to sign. I want to understand how it can be clarified, how it can be accountable to the people, it is a betrayal, it can not be otherwise. On the 28th, they called from Russia that our partners were ready to come, they were ready to bring peacekeeping troops, they informed Melkumyan. “And after handing over Shushi, they secretly sign. I do not understand how they will give the answer to the people, the whole Armenian nation, the dead, the missing, the wounded, the homeless, that 100,000 people came to Armenia from Artsakh,” Tsarukyan said.

Mane Gorgyan responded RA Prime Minister’s spokesperson

Mane Gorgyan responded to PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan's statement that Russia was ready to deploy peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh on October 28, but Pashinyan waited for Shushi to fall and sign the statement adopted yesterday. Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP), stated on Yerkir Media that this was a betrayal, that Russia was ready to deploy peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh on October 28, but Prime Minister Pashinyan was against it and agreed only "after handing over Shushi." . The imaginary nature of this thesis of Mr. Tsarukyan becomes obvious with a very concrete fact. In an interview with the Russian "Interfax" on October 22, the Prime Minister stated that he was in favor of the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. He also repeated this thesis on October 25 in an interview with the Indian WION TV channel. Therefore, on October 28, he could not oppose the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in any way. By the way, Gagik Tsarukyan announced after his release from detention that he was forming a volunteer detachment that he would personally lead. In the interview, Mr. Tsarukyan did not say in which part of the military front his detachment fought. The fact is that the chronicle of the war did not register the existence of such a detachment. "Maybe the absence of the promised large detachment eventually led to the fall of Shushi," Gorgyan wrote.