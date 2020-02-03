One of Armenia villagers protesting soldier’s death dies of heart attack during demonstration

A 62-year-old man died of a heart attack during yesterday’s protest, in Haytagh village of Armenia’s Armavir Province, for the soldier who had died. Haytagh resident Julieta Asatryan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Yesterday morning, when the villagers were gathering to go to the protest, our fellow villager fell ill on the street, fell down, and he was already dead before the ambulance arrived,” she said. “He had taken Vahram’s death very hard, (…) and he had problems with his heart, and that’s what happened. Even though his son found out what had happened, he came with us to the protest.”

Yesterday, the residents of Haytagh village were carrying the dead body of soldier Vahram Avagyan in a coffin to Yerevan demanding to find and punish the perpetrators. They do not believe in the official version that this soldier had committed suicide, and claim that what happened is murder. It was only after Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s assurances that they returned to their village and buried the soldier.