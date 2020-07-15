fbpx

One Armenian soldier wounded in clashes with Azerbaijan in critical condition

Ten Armenian servicemen who suffered various injuries during the military operations in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border are currently undergoing treatment.

One serviceman is in critical condition, Ministry of Defense spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

The condition of five servicemen is assessed as moderate, with positive dynamics.

The others will return to their units within the next week, Stepanyan added.

“We wish the boys sound health and speedy recovery. The military doctors really carry their noble title with honor,” she wrote.

Four Armenian servicemen – Mayor Garush Hambardzumyan, Captain Sos Elbakya, Junior Sergeants Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matevosyan – were killed in the border clashes on Tuesday.

