One Armenian soldier killed, 13 others captured in Tuesday’s fighting – Defense Ministry

The situation in the eastern border section of Armenia, where the Armenian positions were attacked by the Azerbaijani military on Tuesday, was relatively stable, and the ceasefire agreement was generally observed as of 10am Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As a result of the 16 November hostilities, Azerbaijan has up to 70 killed and wounded servicemen, as well as significant losses of military equipment, in particular, 4 BTR armored personnel carriers, 1 Sandcat armored vehicle and 5 vehicles (Kamaz, Ural, UAZ).

“The Armenian side has 1 killed and 13 captured servicemen. The contact with another 24 servicemen was lost during the hostilities, their fate is unknown at the moment. Intensive work is underway to find the servicemen. Two combat positions fell under the control of the enemy,” the ministry said.

Russia-mediated negotiations are underway to resolve the situation and return the captured Armenian servicemen.

The Defense Ministry promised to provide further updates.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-mediated ceasefire on Tuesday evening, ending the heavy fighting that started after Azerbaijan’s fresh attack on the Armenian positions along the eastern border section.