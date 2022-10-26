Once Part-time English Teacher Lilith Makunts now Armenian Ambassador to the USA

By Serob Marutyan

Lilit Makunts, the Ambassador of Armenia to the USA, seems to have woken up from her sleep and made 3 Facebook posts at once.

one “unique” from the other. During the last month and a half, the embassy’s page was exclusively busy with the most important mission of sharing this or that news on its page. Also, suddenly three posts are made on the embassy’s page at once.

First, the embassy’s website reports that the ambassador met with a senator’s adviser. This is actually an absurd meeting since ambassadors usually meet with senators themselves, not their staff. This is a disrespectful attitude of the senator toward the ambassador of Armenia, if the senator sends his employee to the meeting, instead of meeting with the foreign ambassador himself. And our ambassador was obliged to understand this and send his deputy or another employee to the meeting. Imagine if the assistant of the deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia meets with the US ambassador, and the page of the embassy makes a note about that “glorious” meeting.

The next post is about a cooking competition in which an American Armenian participated, and it is not at all clear what the embassy has to do with this competition and why it is writing about this on the official page, especially if the participating chef did not come first. It gives the impression that the ambassador is imitating his work in order to justify his appointment to that position, and is spreading posts that have nothing to do with the embassy for his own purposes. The next post is the most interesting. Makunts usually boycott the Armenian Apostolic Church, avoid visiting any Armenian church operating in Washington, does not participate in large community gatherings. And suddenly he participates in the annual meeting of the Armenian Evangelical Association of America and gives a speech in front of 50-60 people gathered there. According to our community sources,

The American-Armenian community is offended that Lilit Makunts avoids the events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh and continues to boycott a strong mass of the community, which expresses itself against and criticizes the authorities of Armenia. By the way, the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy in the USA is one of those exclusive pages where the possibility to leave comments is closed. At every step, the authorities of Armenia declare that they are democratic, but the basic rule of democracy, the right to free speech, is restricted on the website of the RA Embassy, ​​and critics of Nikol Pashinyan are banned from entering Armenia.

The American Armenian community considers the evaluations of the RA authorities that Lilit Makunts is the best ambassador of Armenia to be ridiculous, and they ask by what criteria they give such an assessment to one of the worst ambassadors of Armenia who worked in the USA.

