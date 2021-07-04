On US Independence Day, the New York Times celebrates Vartan Gregorian’s contribution to American life

As the United States marks the 245th anniversary of Independence, the New York Times celebrates Aurora co-founder Vartan Gregorian’s contribution to American life.

Vartan, Greogian, the 12th president of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, founded the Corporation’s Great Immigrants Great Americans initiative in 2006. An Armenian born and raised in Iran, Gregorian arrived in America in 1956 to study at Stanford University and proceeded to rise to the highest levels of higher of higher education and philanthropy as a naturalized US citizen, recognized with Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Gregorian, who dies unexpectedly in April 2021, improved the lives of countless individuals around the world through his wisdom, insights and influence,” the New York Times writes.

“We celebrate and recognize him with this year’s honorees for his dedication to and belief in democracy, education, international peace and all of humanity,” the paper says.