On this day in 1826, Greek Revolutionaries attempt to liberate Ottoman Beirut

On March 18, 1826, a small group of brave Greek Revolutionaries, led by Vasos Mavrovouniotis attempted to liberate the Ottoman-occupied city of Beirut, and thus spread the Hellenic Revolution to Coele-Syria.

According to then-British Consul John Barker, stationed in Aleppo, the Revolutionaries were thwarted by a local Mufti and a hastily arranged defence force.

Although initially repelled, the Greek heroes did manage to hold on to a small portion of the city near the seashore in an area inhabited by local Rûm.

They appealed to the Rûm “to rise up and join them”, and even sent an invitation to the chief of the local Druzes to also join the Revolution.

Although unsuccessful, their heroic attempt to incite the Rûm of the Levant lives on as a testament that the Rûm of Europe and those of the Levant were and still are one people.