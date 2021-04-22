On the eve of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the President sent letters to the heads of a number of countries and international organizations

On the eve of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, President Armen Sargsyan sent letters to the presidents of more than two dozen countries, international organizations, in particular France, Russia, the United States, Germany, Italy, Argentina, Lebanon, Greece, His Holiness Pope Francis. To the kings of the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden and others. The President’s Office informs about this.

President Sargsyan expressed his gratitude to the presidents, parliaments, public, caring, scientific and academic circles for recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide in various dimensions, as well as for the solidarity shown to the Armenian people.

In a letter to French President Emanuel Macron, President Sargsyan particularly noted. “Recognition of the Armenian Genocide, participation of the President of France in the ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan, declaring April 24 as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide by your decree” emphasize once again France’s solidarity and commitment to universal values. “

In a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Sargsyan particularly noted. “Armenia highly appreciates your personal efforts to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide by Russia. “The recognition of the Genocide, the declaration recognizing April 24 as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, the statement of the State Duma on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, your participation in the ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Genocide” emphasize once again Russia’s solidarity and commitment to universal values. “

In a letter to US President Joe Biden, President Sargsyan praised 2019. The decision of the two chambers of the US Congress, in particular, to note: “In Armenia, we welcomed the passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives in 2019, which was followed by a unanimous decision of the US Senate.” According to the President of Armenia, the recognition of the Armenian Genocide means the recognition of the crime against humanity. “We are convinced that one of the tools to prevent genocides and genocidal policies is to recognize and condemn them.

We look forward to reaffirming your commitment to advancing historical justice and preventing new genocides. ”

In the letters, the Armenian President expressed confidence that the process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will contribute to the prevention and elimination of genocide as a crime against humanity and impunity around the world.