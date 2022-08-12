On that day, there will be a big rally with the demand to remove Nikol Pashinyan from power. Edgar Ghazaryan

The former head of the staff of the Constitutional Court, and former RA ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan continues his meetings with the deputies of the Supreme Council of the 1st convocation.

In a conversation with Oragir.news, Ghazaryan said that most of them have already given a positive answer. “I, for my part, had telephone conversations and meetings with the deputies whom I know personally, and almost the majority gave their initial consent. In the near future, we will specifically publish the names of the deputies who have already expressed their willingness to participate in that session. In the near future, I will also meet with the management staff of the “Supreme Council” deputy club-social organization, who have information about all the deputies of the 1st convocation of the Supreme Council. I hope that our partners will also help us in organizational matters,” said Ghazaryan. More details in the video. © ORAGIR.NEWS https://oragir.news/hy/material/2022/08/12/53112?fbclid=IwAR2uBDvz8c-A3xDGfV5H5Hv3dfRwqpQOy847UcYIfzsBLqgPnzq3So54mGg

Սահմանադրական դատարանի աշխատակազմի նախկին ղեկավար, Լեհաստանում ՀՀ նախկին դեսպան Էդգար Ղազարյանը շարունակում է հանդիպումները 1-ին գումարման Գերագույն խորհրդի պատգամավորների հետ։ Oragir.news-ի հետ զրույցում Ղազարյանն ասաց, որ նրանցից շատերն արդեն իսկ դրական պատասխան են տվել․ «Ես էլ իմ հերթին ունեցել եմ հեռախոսազրույցներ, հանդիպումներ այն պատգամավորների հետ, որոնց ես եմ ճանաչում անձնապես, և գրեթե մեծամասնությունը տվել են իրենց նախնական համաձայնությունը։ Առաջիկայում մենք կոնկրետ կհրապարակենք այն պատգամավորների անունները, որոնք արդեն իսկ հայտնել են իրենց պատրաստակամությունը՝ մասնակցելու այդ նիստին։ Ես առաջիկայում կհանդիպեմ նաև «Գերագույն խորհուրդ» պատգամավորական ակումբ-հասարակական կազմակերպության ղեկավար կազմի հետ, որոնք ունեն 1-ին գումարման Գերագույն խորհրդի բոլոր պատգամավորների մասին տեղեկություններ։ Հուսով եմ, որ մեր գործընկերները մեզ կօգնեն նաև կազմակերպական հարցերում»․- ասաց Ղազարյանը։ Մանրամասն՝ տեսանյութում։ © ORAGIR.NEWS https://oragir.news/hy/material/2022/08/12/53112?fbclid=IwAR2uBDvz8c-A3xDGfV5H5Hv3dfRwqpQOy847UcYIfzsBLqgPnzq3So54mGg