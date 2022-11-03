On November 5th all Armenian Around the World Must join Rally Against Pashinyan Aliyev’s Aggression on Armenia and Artsakh

Artur Vanetsyan, chairman of the opposition “Hayrenik” party, former head of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, and former director of the National Security Service, Artur Vanetsyan writes:

“Dear compatriots, sisters, and brothers There are things that if you don’t do, you blame yourself for not doing them for the rest of your life. November 5 is one of those days in the life of each of us. This is not an ordinary rally, not a “for” or “against” rally. It is not even a rally to demand something. It is the rally of standing next to each other as Armenians, standing shoulder to shoulder, where there is no Armenian, Artsakh, French Armenian, Beirut Armenian, Persian Armenian, or American Armenian. There is an Armenian who says that we are united and dignified. On November 5, there is a rally of Armenian unity and solidarity. So let’s be in the square of France on that day so that we don’t blame ourselves for the rest of our lives.”