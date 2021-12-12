Pashinyan Turkish Dream nothing New: On January 20, I observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Baku. Excerpt from journalist Pashinyan’s article

Armvoice telegram channel published an article written by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan years ago in “Molorak” newspaper, where he, as a journalist, wrote that he was bowing down to the victims of January 20, 1990, in Baku.

In an article entitled “Armenians and Azeris are Happy Peoples” published on February 11, 1998, Nikol Pashinyan asks why the consciousness of Armenians is darkened every time it comes to the innocent victims of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Pashinyan’s article ends with the following lines. “On January 20, I observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the 1990s in Baku.”