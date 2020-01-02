On January 1, 2014, Sevan Nişanyan a Turkish linguist write I’m going to jail tomorrow.

I’m going to jail tomorrow. The time is not clear; I guess it won’t be less than two years. Not sure if open prison or closed. I don’t know how the computer and communication opportunities will be.



My face and twitter accounts are open. My son Tavit Nisanyan is going to handle it. You can watch all kinds of news and announcements here. If you write here, it will reach me in a few days.



Three people you can reach on serious issues:

I’m my lawyer, my lawyer. 0532 272 3767.

Sait Cetinoglu. 0532 718 4644.

Ali what are you. 0532 634 5153.



Don’t send an athlete fan. Don’t send letters to tell you how sad you are. I would love if you send a book or send them from Amazon. Don’t send a theory book for God’s sake, I’m bored. If you send an eight-Volume Iranian history, I will read it, if you send garden design, I will read it, if you send a collection of akatca, I will read it, I will read, if you send the hadith and the floor classic, but you can’t even know me.



Two more things make me so happy. Let me know if you know a crazy person who wrote hard php (and doesn’t want too much money). I have a lot of work to do. And if you know a good print that will print my books, please sign. Let’s meet.

Turkish:

Yarın hapse giriyorum. Süre belli değil; tahminimce iki yıldan kısa olmayacaktır. Açık cezaevi mi kapalı mı emin değilim. Bilgisayar ve haberleşme imkânları nasıl olacak bilmiyorum.



Face ve Twitter hesaplarım açık. Oğlum Tavit Nişanyan idare edecek. Her türlü haber ve duyuruyu buradan izleyebilirsiniz. Buraya yazarsanız en geç birkaç gün içinde bana ulaşır.



Ciddi konularda ulaşabileceğiniz üç kişi:

Ergin Cinmen, avukatım. 0532 272 3767. [email protected]

Sait Çetinoğlu. 0532 718 4644. [email protected]

Ali Nesin. 0532 634 5153. [email protected]



Atlet fanila filan göndermeyin. Ne kadar üzüldüğünüzü bildiren mektuplar göndermeyin. Kitap gönderirseniz yahut Amazon’dan gönderttirirseniz sevinirim tabii. Yalnız Allah rızası için teori kitabı göndermeyin, çok sıkılıyorum. Sekiz ciltlik İran tarihi gönderirseniz zevkle okurum, bahçe tasarımı gönderirseniz okurum, Akatça yazıtlar koleksiyonu gönderseniz okurum, hadis ve tabakat klasiklerini gönderirseniz çok işime yarar, ama Horkheimer yahut Deleuze’un falan konudaki teorileri hiç açmıyor beni bilesiniz.



İki şey daha beni çok sevindirir. Sıkı php yazan (ve çok fazla para istemeyen) deli birini tanıyorsanız haber verin. Çok işim var. Bi de kitaplarımı basacak iyi bir yayınevi biliyorsanız sinyal edin. Görüşelim.