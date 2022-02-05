During this visit, he also plans to meet with communities in different cities. The entire French family of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) refuses to meet with the Armenian Cause, its youth wing, its affiliates, Homenetmen, Hamazkayin, and the ARS, as well as its affiliates, houses of culture, schools, and campaign media. The reason for this boycott is clear and to one.

The commissioner is simply a puppet of the person holding the post of prime minister and his deputy. The person who staged a disgraceful defeat in the war, signed a conspiracy on November 9, gave up the enemy’s homeland, fell in love with the Turks without preconditions, divided the nation, acted in the direction of destroying the Diaspora, denied the Armenian Cause and his henchmen, including Sinanark. nor do we have any exchange topics with them. More: From the very first day of his appointment, Sinanian worked to dismantle and dismantle the traditional structures of the Diaspora, which is one of his government’s conspiratorial plans. Especially in the case of the French-Armenian community, he supported, worked, and continues to work with newly formed, self-proclaimed unions that have no or no contribution within the community and claim to take the helm of the colony and bypass traditional structures that are decades old.

In this way, Sinanian and his group are simply trying to take control of a colony that is one of the important links in the Diaspora with its life experience, political and certain successes in the Armenian Cause. The factor of the so-called Armenian-Turkish relations should also be emphasized. Sinanian tries to involve the French-Armenian community in the process of “normalization” of relations with Turkey, to which his authorities are passionately committed, knowing full well that this community will not accept such a nationalist process, as evidenced by its firm stance in 2009. is also ready to give today more than ever. The removal of a government that is evil to the nation and the homeland remains our only demand. ARF Central Committee of Western Europe