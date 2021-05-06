Ombudsman’s office releases an Ad Hoc Report on the so-called ‘Trophy park’ of killed Armenian soldiers in Baku

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan reports that the Ombudsman’s Office has released a new Ad Hoc Report on a park of killed Armenian soldiers and chained prisoners of war. The report discusses the so-called Trophy Park, an “exhibition-park” related to the September-November 2020 war in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) which was opened in Baku on April 12, 2021. The “Park” demonstrates wax figures of the Armenian military servicemen. All of them are presented in a degrading manner to humiliate dignity, in a way openly violating human dignity.

It is noted that this sensitive issue would cause mental pain and suffering to the families of the missing persons and captives, as well as to the Armenian society in general. It is mentioned that there are long queues to visit the “park”. Moreover, a “park-museum” of human sufferings is also open for children, even under 6 years old.

“The opening of such a “park” clearly confirms the fact of institutional hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan and existence of a state policy of propaganda of animosity. This policy has been consistently implemented for years, confirmed by concrete evidence,” according to the document.

The monitoring of the Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s Staff revealed also posts in Azerbaijani social media about the exhibition which only welcomed and encouraged the initiative of the Azerbaijani authorities and the mentioned materials were disseminated and still continue to be spread through Facebook, Twitter and other social media networks. The analyzed data shows a worrying trend of deepening Armenophobia in Azerbaijan.

As Tatoyan added, the report will be submitted to international structures to showi the institutional hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan and existence of a years-long state policy of propaganda of hostility towards Armenians.