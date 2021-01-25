Ombudsman provides further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred towards Armenians in Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has provided further evidence of deeply-rooted hatred and enmity towards Armenians in Azerbaijan.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he presented the following posts of real Azerbaijani users of social media:

1) “Armenian women and Armenian children should be killed,” says a member of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan.

2) I do not feel sorry for the Armenian child. The best Armenian is a dead Armenian.

3) The surviving Armenians must be killed and tortured before killing.

4) I want Armenians who have been stripped naked and raped.

5) Rogue Armenians must be killed and eliminated from this planet and all those who are on their side must be killed in the same way.

6) There should be no place for Armenians in this world. I hate them. All ruthless Armenians must be killed.

7) I just fell in love with the words of Ilham Aliyev that we are driving them away like dogs.

8) Not a single Armenian should remain alive in Karabakh.

9) Publication of the results of the survey of his children by an Azerbaijani parent:

Q. – Who is our enemy?

A. – Armenia.

Q. – How do we feel about them?

A. – Hate.

Q. – Raise your hands and repeat, we will drive you away from Karabakh like dogs.

A. – We will drive you away from Karabakh like dogs.

10) Mocking announcements with polls depicting a picture of a beheaded Armenian soldier on the Turkish-Azerbaijani special channel of Telergam, describing how users feel when they see a beheaded Armenian.

11) Other manifestations of hostility.

“The main issue here is that the same words are used in the mentioned publications as the Azerbaijani authorities and cultural figures. Moreover, both Azerbaijani and Turkish sources are in these publications.

“The same words are used by the Azerbaijani military in videos of torture and inhumane treatment of Armenians,” Tatoyan wrote.

The details are reflected in the 2020 Special Report of the ombudspersons of Armenia and Artsakh in accordance with the results of the monitoring carried out during the autumn war.