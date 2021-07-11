Ombudsman: 1929 decision to transfer 21 Kapan villages to Azerbaijan is example of major Armenia territorial losses

By the decision of the Transcaucasian Central Executive Committee on February 18, 1929, the transfer of 21 villages of Kapan city to the then Jabrayil province of Azerbaijan at that time is an example of serious territorial losses in Armenia. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan wrote about this on Facebook.



“Archival documents prove: one of the main reasons for this decision was that the USSR government was ignoring the rights of border residents, discussing border issues only from a military and political point of view, and was in a weak position on those issues.



It refers, first of all, to the property and economic rights of people; they were firmly connected with Kapan.

At that time, the issue of Kapan’s security was also a priority, which was also ignored.

From a strategic and communications point of view, Armenia suffered a serious loss at that time, conceding to superior positions to Azerbaijan.

As a result of that decision, it turned out that the border line between the two countries was going to pass through the suburbs of Kapan,” Tatoyan added.