Ohio officials tear into Trump’s ‘despicable’ Goodyear boycott: ‘you’re coming to destroy the American economy’

City of Akron, Ohio First, you came to destroy American decency. Next, you came to destroy American institutions. Now you’re coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs. Luckily you seem to fail at everything you do.

After President Donald Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear tires over their policy limiting the wearing of political apparel by employees at work, officials in Akron, Ohio, where the company is based, were quick to hit back, according to KHOU 11.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan replied directly to the president, condemning his statement and using a GIF of Ohio native LeBron James.