fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Officials resign faster than Nikol Pashinyan can appoint new one: Armenia Former Deputy Minister of Defense

by Leave a Comment

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Artak Zakaryan today posted the following on his Facebook page:

“This is a fantastic government. Nikol barely manages to appoint officials. He appoints a few people every day. People are appointed, and more people resign. According to the capitulators, this is referred to as a state, and it seems to them that they are a government…

The same goes for lower circles. Nobody wants to be a part of their government. Nobody wants to get frustrated with this government or be a part of a government, the treason of which is becoming clear day after day.”

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.