Officials resign faster than Nikol Pashinyan can appoint new one: Armenia Former Deputy Minister of Defense

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Artak Zakaryan today posted the following on his Facebook page:

“This is a fantastic government. Nikol barely manages to appoint officials. He appoints a few people every day. People are appointed, and more people resign. According to the capitulators, this is referred to as a state, and it seems to them that they are a government…

The same goes for lower circles. Nobody wants to be a part of their government. Nobody wants to get frustrated with this government or be a part of a government, the treason of which is becoming clear day after day.”