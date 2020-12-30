fbpx

Official: Gardens and hydroelectric power plant in Armenia’s Karahunj village being transferred to Azerbaijan

Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the major agricultural lands in the Karahunj village of Syunik Province and the village’s hydro power plant are being transferred to Azerbaijan.

“There is nobody in the gardens, but there were villas. The employees didn’t even manage to remove the equipment from the hydroelectric power plant. The Azerbaijanis are getting whatever they want. Their territory is expanding by a few kilometers every day,” Hovsepyan stated.

