Brendan J. Lyons,

ALBANY — New York National Guard troops were deployed to a Health Department command post in New Rochelle early Tuesday as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that community will be subjected to a two-week containment, including closing of public gathering facilities, beginning Thursday.

The Westchester County city has 108 of the state’s 173 confirmed cases of the illness, which Cuomo said is the nation’s current hot spot and mitigation is critical.