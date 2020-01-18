“Numerous” shots fired at ex-NSS chief’s home

ARMENPRESS. At the moment authorities are treating the death of ex-NSS Director Georgy Kutoyan as a possible suicide, but investigators aren’t ruling out other possible versions, Investigations Committee General Department of Investigations of High Profile Cases Artur Melikyan told reporters outside Kutoyan’s home where the latter’s body was found.

“Georgy Kutoyan’s body was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. A Glock handgun was found at the scene. We have confirmed that the weapon is legal. Kutoyan had received the firearm as an award from the Georgian security chief. There are numerous bullets and cases in the room where the body was found”, Melikyan said.

He said investigators are currently filing a criminal case under paragraph 1, article 110 of the Criminal Code, but they will look into all possible version.

“It could’ve been murder, a murder framed as a suicide or something else. Complex analysis and a number of investigations actions will reveal what really happened,” Melikyan said, adding that detectives are confiscating CCTV surveillance footage of the building.

Melikyan said Kutoyan’s body had a gunshot wound to the temple. “The coroner will give a more detailed report on the number, origin and nature of bodily injuries”.

He said ballistics will determine whether or not all bullets in the house were fired from Kutoyan’s weapon.

The coroner will also deliver a toxicology report.

Former National Security Service Director Georgy Kutoyan was found shot dead in his apartment on January 17th. Kutoyan’s wife found the body.

Kutoyan served as NSS chief from 2016 to 2018.