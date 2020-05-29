Number of people infected with COVID-19 at Armenia textile factory workshop reaches 80

We have not yet received the results to the tests of all the employees of the Berd workshop, but at the moment we have about 80 confirmed cases. Michael Yezekyan, Director of Tavush Textile company of Armenia, stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said that the number of people infected with COVID-19 at the Berd work glove workshop of this company has reached 80, and the workshop is still closed. .

The director added that none of the infected people had pneumonia, and they were in good condition.

Earlier it was reported that there were seven confirmed cases at this workshop, after which it was closed.