Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,928 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 322 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, 4 citizens have died, the total number of infected is 5,928, and the number of dead is 74. This was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of recovered in one day is 293, the total number of recovered is 2,874, the current number of patients is 2,952, and a total of 47,654 people were tested so far.

Another citizen, who was diagnosed with COVID-119, died of other diseases. The total number of such cases is 28.

Armenia health minister: We may be treating only those coronavirus patients who have chance to survive

YEREVAN. – We might resort to deep sorting of patients. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, stated this during Friday’s videoconference with the Public Council of Armenia.

“Deep sorting is also done during a war, when mostly those patients who have a chance to survive are selected to be treated, and vice versa. It is not ruled out that even if these rates are maintained [with respect to the COVID-19 cases in Armenia], we will resort it in the coming days; but we do our best not to resort [to it].

With the option that if we don’t have new patients as of today, whether the patients we already have will bring us to that deep sorting, I don’t think so because those patients receive medical care so that their condition does not worsen; it’s just that they are not in hospitals; we do that quite well. In other words, we admit severe patients, we roughly know who will become severe. Unfortunately, we are having belated cases now, too. (…). There will be a need for deep sorting during a growth in the number [of COVID-119 cases in Armenia],” the minister emphasized.