Number of ‘Armenia’ bloc’s votes grows by 10 times after recount in Vanadzor

The number of votes for ‘Armenia’ bloc grew by 10 times after a recount at polling station 23/47 in Vanadzor. This is what advocate, member of ‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc won seats in the National Assembly after the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20) Robert Hayrapetyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Hayrapetyan added that the bloc will stand up for every citizen’s vote for ‘Armenia’ bloc.

Earlier, the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia reported that votes will be recounted at more than 70 polling stations.