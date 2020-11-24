NSS: Many of videos about captured soldiers, civilians have nothing to do with Artsakh

Many of the videos about captured soldiers and civilians which have gone viral in recent days have nothing to do with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In recent days, videos of captured soldiers and civilians of unknown origin have been actively circulating on the internet, and according to the data received, in many cases they have nothing to do with the hostilities in Artsakh.

The spread of these videos, shot in various foreign countries and often deliberately edited, stir panic among the Armenian society for obvious reasons, negatively affecting the public mood.

Taking into account the existence of such phenomena, the National Security Service of Armenia urges to refrain from spreading such videos on the internet and to be exclusively guided by the information provided by official sources in this area as well,” the statement reads.