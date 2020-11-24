fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

NSS: Many of videos about captured soldiers, civilians have nothing to do with Artsakh

by Leave a Comment

Many of the videos about captured soldiers and civilians which have gone viral in recent days have nothing to do with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In recent days, videos of captured soldiers and civilians of unknown origin have been actively circulating on the internet, and according to the data received, in many cases they have nothing to do with the hostilities in Artsakh.

The spread of these videos, shot in various foreign countries and often deliberately edited, stir panic among the Armenian society for obvious reasons, negatively affecting the public mood.

Taking into account the existence of such phenomena, the National Security Service of Armenia urges to refrain from spreading such videos on the internet and to be exclusively guided by the information provided by official sources in this area as well,” the statement reads. 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.