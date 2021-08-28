Now, when there is a shortage of liquefied gas in Armenia, the closure of that road could worsen the situation in Armenia

Suren Parsyan

“Since independence, there are two roads for Armenia: north and south. 70-80% of our cargo passes through the North and about 20-30% through the South. In other words, the southern direction is an important, strategic way for us to receive Armenia’s cargo, “economist Suren Parsyan told Aravot.am. According to him, not only our cargo is transported to the south, but also the cargo of Georgia and Iran.

We asked Suren Parsyan what economic consequences the fact of keeping some sections of the interstate road passing through Armenia closed by the Azerbaijani armed forces for days would have for our country and also for neighboring countries. According to our interlocutor, for example, the shortest Georgia-Poti road for Iran passes through the territory of Armenia and for years Iranian and Georgian freight companies have used that road. “Taking into account the November 9 agreement and the subsequent events, we have lost control of a part of the Armenia-Iran road, and the Azerbaijani side can close that road at any time for objective, subjective reasons. In other words, it poses a threat to the region’s cargo transportation to Iranian, Georgian and Armenian cargo carriers.

” According to Suren Parsyan, it is not accidental that in recent months the European Union announced its readiness to finance the construction of the Sisian-Agarak road, which will become an alternative road to the current road. “That road will pass right in the middle of Syunik and will be far from the so-called controversial and dangerous road. “All countries in the region, including the EU, are interested in building this road, and it is no coincidence that in recent months it has promised 600 million euros to build the Sisian-Agarak road.” Read it: “The Armenian government suggests that Azerbaijan has the right to take any action against the roads passing through its territory.” “Political scientist Artak Zakaryan. Kurdistan is another theater in the National Assembly to deceive and blow dust. Is the region ready for that? Vahram Hovhannisyan According to Suren Parsyan, that road also has an important energy significance for us. We get diesel, gasoline and liquefied gas that way. “Especially now, when there is a shortage of liquefied gas in Armenia, the closure of that road could worsen the situation in Armenia. We get some liquefied natural gas from Iran and Iraq and we will lose that too. We need to establish our control over that road in the near future and at the same time work out an alternative road to the North-South. ” Lusine BUDAGHYAN

Source: https://www.aravot.am/2021/08/28/1212269/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter