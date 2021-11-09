Now that Turkey Has its Man Pashinyan in Power attempting to drive a wedge between Armenia and the Armenian diaspora

The first day of Pashinyan come to power in 2018 set the stage for the Turkification of Armenia and send two messages to Turkey unconditional relation with Turkey and the Closing Armenian Ministry of diaspora

There can be no talk of normalization of relations between Ankara and Yerevan without the restoration of full diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin told this to Haqqani.az of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the role of the Armenian diaspora, Cetin noted that, “In time, the people of Armenia will come to understand all the harmfulness and destruction of its impact on the political course of Yerevan.”

“Sitting in comfortable conditions in the West, the [Armenian] diaspora continues to sow enmity between Armenia and its neighbors,” Cetin added, ignoring the fact that the Armenian diaspora comprises largely the descendants of the victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by Turkey.

According to Cetin, “After the defeat suffered in the war with Azerbaijan, Armenia only returned to its borders recognized by the world community. So, there is no reason for new wars here at all. At the same time, it must be understood that any new war unleashed by Armenia will lead to huge losses for its people.”

In the spirit of Turkish diplomacy, Cetin implied that normalization of relations with Turkey “will open the way for Armenia to the world”, as now “all trade and economic relations between Armenia and the outside world pass solely through the territory of Russia, which in itself is not much of a positive factor for an independent state.” Cetin even “generously” called on the Azerbaijani authorities to “build houses and roads in the Armenian-populated cities of Karabakh.”

According to Hikmet Cetin, “At present, there are all the necessary preconditions for establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus region. It confirms the positive response of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey to Armenia’s desire, which was voiced in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s last speech, to normalize relations with neighboring countries.”

“Yes. It will take some time for these relations to normalize and meet the standards of good neighborliness,” added Hikmet Cetin. “But it is inevitable, as it is the wish not only of Azerbaijan and Turkey, but also of Armenia, whose people, despite the defeat in the 44-day war, as a result, supported not the revanchist leaders of the Dashnaktsutyun [Party], but Prime Minister Pashinyan.”