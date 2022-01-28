Now it is Nikol Pashinyan’s turn to form an artificial agenda, Nikol flip flop

Hayk Gorgyan,

Oppositionist Nikol Pashinyan often accused the former authorities of sewing a constitution in their own clothes. However, when we came to power, as we see, he began to make legislative and constitutional changes, which are often not justified and are in the interests of the authorities.

As you know, the new staff of the Constitutional Reform Council was finally formed recently, the old one was dissolved, the new one was formed. And if last year there was talk of changing the system of government, and Nikol Pashinyan himself said that the presidential or semi-presidential system is better for us, and announced that we will soon move to the old system of government, then recently he made the exact opposite statement at his press conference. Noting that in his personal opinion, changing the system of government often is not good, it is necessary to give an opportunity for the parliamentary system to “work”. In that case, it is not clear what was the point of forming a new commission. He explains that there is a need to “audit” the Constitution to cover the inconsistencies and gaps.

The composition of those who change or “audit” the Constitution is also known: Daniel Ioannisyan, Vahagn Hovakimyan, Edmon Marukyan, who declared himself an opposition, and representatives of other pro-government circles. We tried to get the answers to these questions from the constitutional expert Gohar Meloyan as to why the Constitutional Reform Commission was actually set up and what the above-mentioned persons included in it can do.

which are much more important. “The above-mentioned staff was created to divert the public’s attention,” said the constitutional expert.

It should be reminded that in 2015, when Serzh Sargsyan was changing the Constitution, Nikol Pashinyan refused to even express an opinion on it, stating that it was a false, artificial agenda and he was not going to participate in that agenda.

According to Meloyan, the current authorities have already failed the activity of the Constitutional Reform Commission once. “Before the war, a commission for constitutional reforms was formed, but the activity of that commission was stopped because the scientific members included in the staff refused to cooperate with that staff. Previously, constitutional changes took place every ten years. The commissions were composed exclusively of scientists. “