Pashinyan keep signing and capitulating one after other without consultation with anyone in Armenia, like the owner of Armenia

On November 9, Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign two new documents in Moscow, Alik Media reports, citing “reliable diplomatic sources”.

“The two documents, which are about to be finalized, will be signed by Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, through the mediation and with the participation of Vladimir Putin, if there are no force-majeure situations at the last minute.

The first document concerns the demarcation and delimitation of the state borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan by which Yerevan and Baku will acknowledge each other’s borders and territorial integrity, taking as a basis the maps of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the USSR dating back to the 1920s. It was not by chance that Vladimir Putin recalled those maps today.

The second document on which an almost final agreement was reached based on the results of the recent meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, concerns the unblocking of communications in the region, particularly the specifics of the establishment of road-corridors, including communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

November 9th was specifically selected since on that day in 2020, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan, through the mediation of the President of Russia, signed a trilateral statement by which the hostilities were stopped, and in a matter of weeks, the Armenian troops went to the borders of the Republic of Armenia.

Tomorrow Alik Media will touch upon the two to-be-signed documents, including the status of Artsakh and the road-corridor more extensively and more thoroughly,” the source reports.