Not to blame, Blame Serzh Sargsyan for not keeping him in prison forever

Vakhtang Siradeghyan,

One of the many mistakes of Serzh Sargsyan, the third president of RA, was not appointing Nikol Pashinyan to the position of PR adviser. With that, first of all, the latter’s power-seeking ambitions would be satisfied to a certain extent. And secondly, it would allow Pashinyan to be fully included in the state administration system, making him a part of it.

Due to this, in 2017, it is unlikely that he would go to the parliament, and a year later he would turn into a street leader. And then Artsakh, perceived by him as a burden, was handed over to the enemy at the cost of the lives and health of thousands of young people. And the latter, not being satisfied with that, set his eyes on the RA territories themselves. But it is clear that what was said is from the scope of “ifs”, and the story does not move according to that logic.

And what was the reason for such thoughts to visit you, the reader will ask?

I will answer: in terms of the reduction of the 2022 Armenian index of corruption perception, devoting the time of the regular session of the government almost entirely to the discussion of this issue. What was preceded by his speech on this issue in the National Assembly, that “in all possible ways, we must make progress in all ratings. The fact that we are experiencing even a small setback in international anti-corruption policy ratings is absolutely unacceptable…” Of course, it is not the case that the government was indifferent to ratings during Serzh Sargsyan’s reign. But it wasn’t a policy-level issue, because it wasn’t an ambitious policy goal. What has been available since May 2018 and what he himself admitted during the question and answer session of the National Assembly.

On that day, it was once again revealed that Nikol Pashinyan, who is completing his 5th year as Prime Minister, could not leave the journalistic level. Which, by the way, was recorded a week or two ago by “Hraparak”, when the latter visited state departments in order to evaluate their work performance of the previous year. An employee of one of them shared with the journalist of the newspaper his impression regarding the questions asked by Pashinyan. The same thing happened in the National Assembly. He interpreted the deterioration of Armenia’s position in the international corruption ranking as a result of media publications. And in terms of their response, the emphasis was not on punishing the bureaucrats, but on consistently prosecuting the media with a “civil lawsuit” if the publication is incorrect. During Serzh Sargsyan’s reign, by the way, at the public level, the emphasis was on punishing the officials themselves. To what degree it was implemented is another question. Journalists and mass media were also tried to be persecuted, but there was no question of punishing them consistently. “Hraparak” itself can testify to that.

Probably, the lack of knowledge of the real reasons for the decrease in rating was the reason why Varuzhan Hoktanyan, the expert invited by him to the government meeting, the head of programs of the Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center, presented the process of forming the corruption perception index. In which, naturally, the guiding role of newspaper publications is completely absent. Why, for sure, because after he was appointed as the prime minister, the experts of the center (I say this as a former employee of the center) met with him many times, presenting both the list and the rest of the tools of the anti-corruption fight. But the man sat in the chair of the prime minister for almost five years and did not even rise one step above the journalistic level.

The only thing that worked for him is publicity, which in many cases is related to journalism itself. So, as they say, he is not to be blamed… Especially since he will be blamed for many other issues after losing the prime minister’s seat. Which he is very well aware of, and that’s why he stuck to it with his whole being.

