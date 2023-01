The gratitude rally on the occasion of the Day of the Armenian Army, called by political and public figure Edgar Ghazaryan, has started in Republic Square. According to Edgar Ghazaryan, the authorities are consistently destroying the army.

Touching upon the work of the diplomatic corps, Ghazaryan said that as a result of incompetent diplomacy, Armenia’s friendly countries have been made hostile not only to Armenia but also to each other.

