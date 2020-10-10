Northern Greek municipality raises Armenian flag & condemns Turkish-Azeri aggression against Artsakh

The Armenians may complain that allied countries have not done the right thing in the face of the attacks Turkish-sponsored Azerbaijan and Syrian jihadist mercenary attacks against Artsakh, or more commonly known as Nagorno-Karabakh, but in Greece day by day the voice of support from both citizens and institutions are increasing, Ethnosreported.

An example is the Municipality of Neapolis Sykeon in Thessaloniki, which with its resolution, announced symbolic support not only to the friendly people of Armenia but also to the promotion and recognition of the Armenian genocide .

“Armenian Genocide” Street

For the past 24 hours, the Armenian flag has been waving next to the Greek flag at the entrance of the town hall, while among other mobilizations and initiatives, it was decided to name the city’s main street “Armenian Genocide.”

“It is our duty to support the friendly people of Armenia who, like the Greeks, have suffered from many of those who are attacking today. It is the least we have to do to give strength and courage to our brothers,” said the mayor Simos Danielidis.

At the same time, Danielidis and the municipal services were authorized to initiate the procedures for the renaming of the street in the municipality to “Armenian Genocide” street.

It should be noted that the mayor, head of the municipal delegation, also attended the protest rally that took place last Saturday at White Tower Square, from where he sent a message of support to the “brotherly people of Armenia”.

In detail, the resolution approved by the Municipal Council at its meeting on October 5, after a suggestion by the mayor as an extraordinary issue, states the following:

“The Municipal Council of Naples-Sykeon unequivocally condemns the attack launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the morning hours of September 27.

“Azerbaijani military forces launched a large-scale offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh / Artsakh, targeting civilians, including schools in the town of Stepanakert, with rockets, drones and helicopters. The attack has caused casualties to the civilian population.

“This is a very worrying escalation of the situation with potentially catastrophic consequences in the wider region, including the European Union. At this time, the Azeri army’s attacks cross the border and now target residential towns and villages, schools and civilians.

“For Greece, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has two important aspects. The first concerns the war itself, in an area that has been suffering since the beginning of the 20th century, and the final resolution of the long-standing crisis by peaceful means. Greece must take initiatives and actively work with supporters of a peaceful and final solution to the problem. Maintaining a disputed status by operating a de facto unrecognized independent state is not a solution but a source of conflict.”

The long statement would continue with the mayor saying:

“The second concerns Turkey’s involvement and its attempt to emerge as a regional, imperialist and hegemonic power. Aiming to reach its ‘strategic depth,’ Turkey provokes, engages in and fosters conflicts near or far from its borders. It does so in Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and now in Nagorno-Karabakh. The exploitation of the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the ties of friendship and alliance with the Azeris, and the effort to weaken and destabilize Armenia lead Recep Tayyip Erdogan to spark the conflict.

“When the voices and initiatives for the cessation of hostilities continue to grow, Turkey chooses its active military involvement. The wandering mercenaries-murderers of Erdogan moved to Nagorno-Karabakh today.

“This strategy of Turkey makes it dangerous and declares it an international turmoil that must finally be severely sanctioned by the international community, which unfortunately operates selectively according to the prevailing interests at the time.

“Instead of Turkey apologizing for the genocide it committed against the Armenian people, it is repeating today its criminal action against the Armenians. He is indifferent to the loss of human lives and launches murderous attacks on civilians.

The international community must, in addition to peaceful wishes, take practical action to de-escalate tensions, resume dialogue, and isolate Turkey.

The Municipal Council of the Municipality of Neapolis-Sykea:

• Condemns Azerbaijan’s military intervention in Nagorno-Karabakh;

• Condemns Turkey’s murderous stance against Armenians,

• Advocates for a permanent solution that respects the territorial sovereignty of the countries and the national identity of the peoples of the region,

“It stands with the Armenian people in the just struggle for independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and its international recognition.”

• Decides the hoisting of the Armenian flag at the town hall of Naples-Sykeon next to the Greek one,

• Authorizes the mayor Mr. Simos Danielidis, together with the Services, to take all the necessary actions for the renaming of streets in the municipality.”