Nora Arissian Syrian-Armenian legislator awarded by Culture Minister al-Ahmad for contributions

The Ministry of Culture of Syria has awarded Member of Parliament Nora Arissian for her contribution in developing the culture of the Arab Republic.

Arissian is a Syrian-Armenian historian and translator serving as Member of Parliament of Syria since 2016. She is the Chair of the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The awarding ceremony took place on March 8th at the National Opera House in Damascus within the framework of the inauguration of a cultural festival.

Minister of Culture Mohammad al-Ahmad bestowed the awards. A number of other figures were also awarded.

  1. JOHN MESSERLIAN says

    PROUD TO SEE AN ARMINIAN GIVING MANY YEARS OF HER LIVE TO PROMOTE QUALIYT OF LIFE TO SYRIA AND SYRIANS ..UNCONDITIONLLY …DEDICAT HER LIFE TIME TO ADVANCEMEN IN COUNTRY…BRAVISSIMA..

