Nora Arisian Syrian MP of Armenian origin meets with Assad and his wife

Thanks and gratitude.. the goal of our visit to the president of the republic Bashar Al-Assad and the first lady names Assad to sponsor and support the special school (regime) of al-to, which holds greater responsibility to push the educational process in Syria.

Nora Arisian MP wrote on her Facebook page that during the meeting the issue of sponsoring new special school for Armenians was discussed.

Zhirair Reisian and Nora Arisian represent Armenians in the Syrian parliament. They were elected in 2016.