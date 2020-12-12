fbpx

‘Nobody stood next to first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture’ – Cher

World famous American pop-singer of Armenian origin Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) has made a post on Twitter on Armenia, stating that “nobody stood next to the first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture”.

“Dark day for Christianity. Nobody stood next to the first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture and that’s not something we can export…Thanks humanity”, Cher said.

“Armenia Is a Small Country With No Natural Resources To Steal. Turkey tried to destroy her..Killed 2million of her Ppl. Now Azerbaijan Is Trying 2 Destroy Her. They Have”Black Gold”Men KILL 4,Or Watch OTHERS Do the Killing. Russia Wants Her Land. Bless & Protect You, Home Of My Father”, Cher added.

Soloist of System Of A Down Serj Tankian shared the post of Cher, stating: “A sentiment all Armenians around the world feel in our bones right now. Thanks Cher”.

