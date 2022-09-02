“No to the depopulation of Artsakh”. A rally was held in Stepanakert.

The central streets of Stepanakert were crowded today. On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh,

at 18:00, a march started from Freedom Square to Renaissance Square, where a rally was held an hour later. The procession was led by the MPs of the Artsakh NA factions, Vahe Hakobyan, Gegham Manukyan, and Tigran Abrahamyan, members of the opposition “Hayastan” and “I have honor” factions of the National Assembly of Armenia were also present.

A group of young people carried the Artsakh flag from the front of the procession. The procession was accompanied by songs about Artsakh. Citizens watched the procession from buildings and shops, waving the Artsakh flag. Calls for unity and struggle were heard during the march. “Nikol, leave” and “Nikol traitor” were also heard regularly. There was already a police wall, as well as security officers of the presidential office, in Renaissance Square, where the presidential building is also located. President Araik Harutyunyan watched the rally from the yard of his residence. The people of Artsakh came to the rally with “No to depopulation of Artsakh” and “No to Azerbaijani occupation” banners. A group of citizens expressed their support for the former commander of the Armed Forces Mikael Arzumanyan, who is accused of the fall of Shushi and was arrested two days ago, and demanded his release. Citizens with the inscription “We demand the immediate release of our hero” and Mikael Arzumanyan’s poster stood in the beginning of the rally.