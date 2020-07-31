No place for violence and vandalism against Armenians in California, Consul General Baibourtian says

Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a meeting on Wednesday with the Chief of Police of Glendale Carl Povilaitis. As the Consulate General of Armenia reports, the meeting took place at the Glendale Police Department and addressed issues of bilateral interest.

Ambassador Armen Baibourtian briefed Carl Povilaitis on the continuous attacks initiated by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border as well as cases of vandalism and attacks at Armenians by Azeris in the US and around the world. The Consul General pointed out that there is no place for violence against Armenians and vandalism in California and elsewhere.

The Chief of Police, in turn, noted that ensuring the safety of Glendale residents remains a priority for the police officers.